Richard Engel Breaks Down Wagner Group and Its Cryptic Leader on MSNBC
‘On Assignment’ looks at how Yevgeny Prigozhin went from Putin pal to public adversary
Richard Engel, chief foreign correspondent for NBC News, digs in on the Wagner paramilitary organization, which was behind a mutiny in Russia in recent weeks, and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, when On Assignment with Richard Engel airs on MSNBC and streams on Peacock Friday, July 7. The hour-long episode is entitled Revolt from Within: The Rise of Wagner.
On Assignment with Richard Engel is in its sixth season.
NBC News said Engel has been tracking Prigozhin and his mercenaries around the globe for almost a decade. Engel reports on the group’s operations from the battlefields in Ukraine and Syria, to Africa and the United States. He also examines how Prigozhin went from being one of Russia President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies to a public adversary after he launched a mutiny threatening Putin’s authority and power June 23.
Engel joined NBC News in 2003. His books include A Fist in the Hornet’s Nest, War Journal: My Five Years in Iraq and And Then All Hell Broke Loose: Two Decades in the Middle East.
