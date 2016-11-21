Richard Dyer to Head WUSA Washington, D.C.

Richard Dyer has been named the new president and general manager of WUSA, the Tegna-owned CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C.

Most recently, Dyer ran WLWT, Hearst’s NBC affiliate in Cincinnati, Ohio, as president and general manager. In 2015, Dyer was recognized as one of Cincinnati’s Men of Honor, which highlights achievements of African-American men in the community.

He is the vice chair of the board of directors for the Ohio Association of Broadcasters, the development chairperson for the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati, a member of the University of Cincinnati Electronic Media Advisory Board, and an advisory board member of the Hamilton County American Cancer Society. In addition, he is the chairman of the board of the Ruth Lyons Children’s Fund.

Before WLWT, Dyer was president and general manager at KETV, the Hearst-owned ABC affiliate in Omaha, Nebraska.