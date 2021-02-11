Rich Greenfield, LightShed Start Investment Fund

Analyst Rich Greenfield’s research company, LightShed Partners, said it is launching an investment firm--LightShed Ventures--that will focus on the technology, media and telecommunications industry.

It’s first fund--LightShed Ventures Fund 1--will invest $75 million in the seed and series A rounds of private companies in the sector.

Lightshed Ventures has already invested in Podchaser, Slipstream, Antenna Analytics and another unnamed company.

“LightShed Partners will serve as the foundation for what we do at LightShed Ventures. Our unique, thematic research remains our life blood. The principles behind our research will underpin our investments. But the research itself is just the start of our flywheel. Everyone knows we have one of the biggest megaphones in TMT to amplify our ideas and strengthen our brand and mindshare,” said Greenfield, general partner of Lightshed.

Greenfield started LightShed in 2019 with fellow analysts Walter PIecyk, Brandon Ross and Jamie Roberts Seltzer.

LightShed Ventures said its limited partners include a significant institutional investor and a group of prominent media, telecom, tech, sports, entertainment, music and financial executives.

Greenfield and LightShed have focused on the way technology companies have disrupted traditional industries, including the TV business.

“We have spent much of our time understanding upstart industry disruptors and have been active angel investors,” said Piecyk.