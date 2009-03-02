Rice Named SVP of Sales for Lifetime Network

Filed at 12:44 p.m. EST on March 2, 2009

Jane Rice has been named senior vice president of affiliate sales for Lifetime Networks. She will report to Lori Conkling, executive vice president of distribution for the network, who made the announcement Monday.

Rice will oversee affiliate field sales responsibilities for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, and Lifetime Real Women, as well the network's video-on-demand, HD services, and online endeavors.

"As Lifetime continues to expand its reach through multiple platforms, Jane's extensive experience in maximizing local distribution and achieving subscriber growth make her the ideal executive to head our affiliate sales effort," said Conkling in a statement. "Having worked with Jane at Disney and ESPN, I have witnessed first hand her invaluable contributions and comprehensive industry relationships which will undoubtedly make her a terrific asset to Lifetime Networks.

In her last job, Rice served as vice president of field sales for Disney and ESPN Media Networks. There she developed sales strategies for the company's portfolio and managed the distribution for all new media content.

Prior to her time at Disney and ESPN, she worked at TechTV (formerly ZDTV) as director of affiliate sales and marketing, and began her career in the industry as an associate producer at Time Warner/Spiegel Venture's Catalog 1 Productions and then as a consultant for Time Warner Cable in its digital marketing group.