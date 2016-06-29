Ricci Named VH1 Head of Alternative Programming

Paul Ricci, MTV senior VP of development, joins VH1 Aug. 1 as senior VP, head of alternative programming and development. He will oversee comedy, studio-based and topical series, and will report to Nina L. Diaz, new executive VP and head of reality programming and development.

Ricci started at MTV as a college intern and worked his way up on MTV series and specials.

"I am excited to have Paul join the VH1 family," said Diaz. "Paul has a sharp comedic sense and the amazing ability to translate cultural zeitgeist into innovative programming.”

As head of development for MTV2, Ricci was responsible for the reinvention of the brand while launching the series Guy Code, Girl Code, Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out and Hip Hop Squares. VH1 and Logo president Chris McCarthy noted Ricci’s “keen eye for talent.”

Prior to his time at MTV and MTV2, Ricci was head of programming for mtvU.

“VH1 has a legacy of creating hits that define pop culture,” he said. “I’m grateful and eager for the opportunity to continue that tradition and seize on the momentum that Chris, Nina and the VH1 team have created.”

VH1 is part of Viacom, as are the MTV networks.