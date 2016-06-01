McCarthy Promoted to President at VH1 and Logo

Chris McCarthy has been promoted to president of Viacom’s VH1 and Logo networks, the company said.

McCarthy had been general manager of both networks since last year.

Viacom said that since McCarthy was put in charge VH1 has registered four straight quarters of rising ratings.

“Within a remarkably short time, Chris has driven record growth across all screens and done an incredible job of reinventing the VH1 brand, bringing the focus back to its rich pop culture heritage,” said Doug Herzog, president of the Viacom Music and Entertainment Group. “Chris is a smart and strategic leader who thinks from an ‘audience first’ perspective, leading to highly impressive results."

McCarthy will continue to report to Herzog.

At VH1, hits Love & Hip Hop and Black Ink Crew have climbed, and the network is planning to add new programming including a revival of America’s Next Top Model.

Logo, which McCarthy has overseen since 2010, has had 10 consecutive quarters of growth.