Ric Harris Takes Over WVIT GM Job

Ric Harris, WVIT Hartford-New Haven vice president of sales, has been named president and general manager of WVIT. He starts in his new role at the NBC Owned Television Stations outlet immediately.

"Ric Harris loves the local TV business and is committed to becoming a strong part of the communities in Connecticut we serve. He already knows what a great group of people we have at our station in Hartford, and as vice president of sales, has become an important addition to that team," said Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. "NBC Connecticut is a great station that keeps proving its value to the viewers it serves. I look forward to seeing it continue to evolve and strengthen under Ric's leadership."

Harris was named VP of sales in early March. He joined the station from Accenture, where he was manager of communications, media and technology for 2 1/2 years. Harris was VP of digital ad sales for BET Interactive from 2008 to 2009, and was executive VP and general manager of digital media and strategic marketing for NBC Owned Television Stations from 2005 to 2007. Prior to that, he was the general manager at WEWS Cleveland.

"I am honored to be part of the fantastic team at NBC Connecticut and look forward to serving our audience, our community and our marketing partners," said Harris.