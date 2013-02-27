Ric Harris Heads Sales at WVIT
Ric Harris has been named vice president of sales at WVIT in
Hartford-New Haven. He comes from Accenture, where he was manager of
communications, and has also had a long career in local television.
He starts at the NBC-owned station March 4.
"Ric brings a wealth of experience and relationships to
his new role that will enable him to hit the ground running," said David
Doebler, president and general manager of WVIT, "which is critically
important with major events like the 2014 Olympic Games less than a year
away."
Harris was VP of digital ad sales for BET
Interactive from 2008 to 2009. He was the executive VP and general manager of
digital media and strategic marketing for NBC Owned Television Stations from
2005 to 2007. From 2000 to 2005, Harris was VP and general manager at WEWS
Cleveland.
