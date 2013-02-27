Ric Harris Heads Sales at WVIT

Ric Harris has been named vice president of sales at WVIT in

Hartford-New Haven. He comes from Accenture, where he was manager of

communications, and has also had a long career in local television.





He starts at the NBC-owned station March 4.





"Ric brings a wealth of experience and relationships to

his new role that will enable him to hit the ground running," said David

Doebler, president and general manager of WVIT, "which is critically

important with major events like the 2014 Olympic Games less than a year

away."





Harris was VP of digital ad sales for BET

Interactive from 2008 to 2009. He was the executive VP and general manager of

digital media and strategic marketing for NBC Owned Television Stations from

2005 to 2007. From 2000 to 2005, Harris was VP and general manager at WEWS

Cleveland.