RIAA's Rosen beats digital drum

New Orleans - Hilary Rosen, president of the Recording Industry Association of America, called on radio broadcasters to work with the recording industry to create new businesses in the digital age, during her keynote

speech at the NAB Radio Show in New Orleans on

Thursday.

"Let's get it done. Let's get online music

out of the courtrooms and into the living rooms. Let's

pair our content and your distribution," Rosen told

the crowd of radio executives. Radio broadcasters and

the record industry are in a fight over whether radio

stations should have to pay royalty fees to record

companies.

Broadcasters say they shouldn't because

they already pay one set of royalty fees to music

publishers to play copyrighted music on their radio

stations. Record companies get paid back because of

the free publicity they get from radio stations, the

broadcasters say. The two sides are battling over the

issue in the courts and at the Copyright Office, which

is currently holding an arbitration panel to

determine what webcasters' royalty fees should be.

Rosen wasn't clear on what compromise she thinks

record companies and broadcasters should come to,

particularly since the record industry doesn't intend

to back off its stance that broadcasters should pay

the second set of fees. So far, the government backs

the recording industry, with both the courts and the

Copyright Office ruling in its favor. "We've got to

get past the litigation," Rosen said. "You want new

businesses and so do we. This opportunity is too grand

to leave it to the lawyers." - Paige Albiniak