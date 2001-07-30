RIAA: Record cos. want 15%

Record companies should receive 15 percent of the revenue earned by

Webcasters who stream copyrighted recordings over the Internet, the Recording

Industry Association of America argued before a panel of judges Monday.

Webcasters and radio broadcasters who stream their signal on the Web said

they should be required to pay far less, particularly because they already pay

copyright fees to music publishers.

Both sides pointed to the law that establishes that the standard should be

set by what a 'willing seller and willing buyer' would negotiate in a fair

market. But the two sides conflict because the price recording companies want

for their licenses is far above what start-up Webcasters and radio stations want

to pay.

Monday's proceeding, held by the Library of Congress' Copyright Office,

consisted of opening statements in arguments that will extend for six weeks and

will include some 40 witnesses.

Tuesday's testimony will focus on RIAA president Hillary Rosen and senior

executive vice president Cary Sherman, both of whom will be cross-examined by

the opposing side.

The three-judge panel is expected to return a decision by the end of January,

which will then be reviewed by the Copyright Office and the Librarian of

Congress and finalized by the end of March or April, depending on the

outcome.