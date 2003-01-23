RIAA chair set to exit

Hilary Rosen, chairman of the Recording Industry Association of America,

announced plans Wednesday to step down at the end of 2003.

She has led the RIAA since 1998 through great change for the recording

industry.

As the industry's voice in Washington, D.C., the 44-year-old Rosen has been called

on to defend the record industry's treatment of artists and increasingly raunchy

lyrics of popular records.

She also waged the industry's fight against Internet piracy as album sales

began to sag.

RIAA president Cary Sherman will remain in his post as the group searches for

Rosen's replacement.