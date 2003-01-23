RIAA chair set to exit
Hilary Rosen, chairman of the Recording Industry Association of America,
announced plans Wednesday to step down at the end of 2003.
She has led the RIAA since 1998 through great change for the recording
industry.
As the industry's voice in Washington, D.C., the 44-year-old Rosen has been called
on to defend the record industry's treatment of artists and increasingly raunchy
lyrics of popular records.
She also waged the industry's fight against Internet piracy as album sales
began to sag.
RIAA president Cary Sherman will remain in his post as the group searches for
Rosen's replacement.
