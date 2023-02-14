Rhonda Bassett-Spiers Named New CEO at Telestream

Telestream said it named Rhonda Bassett-Spiers as CEO, effective immediately.

Bassett-Spiers was president of iTradeNetwork. She succeeds Dan Castles, who is retiring as CEO of the video technology vendor.

Castles founded Telestream and returned to the company when his successor as CEO, Scott Puopolo, stepped down in 2020. Castles will remain with the company through April 2023 to help make a smooth transition.

“Rhonda has an excellent track record of leadership across the technology industry and pioneering innovation and driving growth. Our leadership styles are complementary and our priorities of delivering superior customer and employee experiences are consistent, which is why she is the right person to lead Telestream as the next CEO,” Castles said.

Over the last few years, Castle has grown Telestream through a series of acquisitions.

“Under Dan’s leadership and strategic foresight, he has grown Telestream to an industry-leading provider of automation tools and applications across the media supply chain,” said Eli Weiss, managing partner of Genstar Capital, which owns Telestream. “I want to thank Dan for his leadership since returning to the role of CEO in January 2020 to guide Telestream through its most recent phase of accelerated growth while positioning the company for continued success moving forward.”

Telestream said Jon Wilson, the company’s president and chief operating officer, will remain in his current role, leading operations.

“I joined Telestream because of its culture, its track record of growth and profitability, and its leadership position in the video industry,” Bassett-Spiers said. “I look forward to partnering with Jon and the great leadership team as the company begins a new chapter of providing world-class solutions across the digital media supply chain.” ■