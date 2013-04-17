Rhodes Named KEYC Mankato GM
Marvin D. Rhodes has been named general manager at KEYC
Mankato (Minn.). He starts May 6 at the station, which is owned by United
Communications Corporation (UCC). KEYC is a CBS affiliate with Fox on its
dot-two channel.
Rhodes is the fifth general manager since the station went
on the air in 1960. He succeeds Dennis Wahlstrom, who retired March 31.
Mankato is DMA No. 198.
From 2008-2012, Rhodes worked with the Oregon Department of
Revenue. From 2006 to 2007, he was vice president for operations at Christian
broadcaster TCT Network. From 2002-2006, he was vice president of broadcasting
for Total Living Network. For a decade prior to that, Rhodes was program
manager at KPTV Portland.
"Marvin believes in the power of
broadcasters to make a community better -- better for residents, better for
business, better for future generations," said UCC president Lucy Brown
Minn. "We're delighted to welcome him back into broadcasting, where he has
made important contributions during a career on the air and in the executive office."
