Rhodes Named KEYC Mankato GM

Marvin D. Rhodes has been named general manager at KEYC

Mankato (Minn.). He starts May 6 at the station, which is owned by United

Communications Corporation (UCC). KEYC is a CBS affiliate with Fox on its

dot-two channel.





Rhodes is the fifth general manager since the station went

on the air in 1960. He succeeds Dennis Wahlstrom, who retired March 31.





Mankato is DMA No. 198.





From 2008-2012, Rhodes worked with the Oregon Department of

Revenue. From 2006 to 2007, he was vice president for operations at Christian

broadcaster TCT Network. From 2002-2006, he was vice president of broadcasting

for Total Living Network. For a decade prior to that, Rhodes was program

manager at KPTV Portland.





"Marvin believes in the power of

broadcasters to make a community better -- better for residents, better for

business, better for future generations," said UCC president Lucy Brown

Minn. "We're delighted to welcome him back into broadcasting, where he has

made important contributions during a career on the air and in the executive office."