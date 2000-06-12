Rhinoceros VFX animates Six Flags

New York City-based Rhinoceros Visual Effects and Design has created a 30-second CGI (computer-generated imagery) spot for Six Flags Amusement Parks and ad agency Ackerman McQueen, Oklahoma City.

The commercial, which highlights additions to Six Flags' parks by depicting a roller coaster ride from the riders' point of view, was created by Rhinoceros' effect team using Softimage and Maya (both Unix and NT versions) software.