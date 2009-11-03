RHI Inks Multi-Year Distribution Deal With Telecinco

RHI Entertainment has agreed to a new multi-year distribution deal with Spanish broadcaster Telecinco, the company announced Oct. 30. RHI will provide more than 100 hours of new programming including miniseries, television movies and library content as part of the deal.

Four-hour miniseries Alice, starring Caterina Scorsone, is among the new content along with Everything She Ever Wanted, starring Gina Gershon, and Seven Deadly Sins, with Kirsten Prout. Among the movies included in the deal are Too Late To Say Goodbye (Rob Lowe) Sorority Wars (Courtney Thorne-Smith).

“This agreement with Telecinco underscores our proven ability to reach audiences in every part of the world,” said John Alexander, senior VP of international sales and worldwide DVD distribution at RHI in a statement. “We are happy to be in business with one of Europe’s leading broadcasters.”

The RHI films will be part of Telecinco’s grid and its two digital channels, Factoria de Ficcion and LaSiete, according to the broadcaster’s general manager of contents Manuel Villanueva.