RFD-TV, NCTC cut deal
Rural network RFD-TV cut a deal with the National Cable Television
Cooperative to get picked up by small cable operators.
The deal offers the 6,500 NCTC member systems serving 14 million subscribers a
fixed price for the network if they want to pick it up.
RFD-TV targets farming communities with daily blocks of rural news, equine
training, agricultural features and "family" entertainment.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.