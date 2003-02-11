Trending

RFD-TV, NCTC cut deal

Rural network RFD-TV cut a deal with the National Cable Television
Cooperative to get picked up by small cable operators.

The deal offers the 6,500 NCTC member systems serving 14 million subscribers a
fixed price for the network if they want to pick it up.

RFD-TV targets farming communities with daily blocks of rural news, equine
training, agricultural features and "family" entertainment.