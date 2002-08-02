Reynolds signs on for Miss Lettie
Burt Reynolds will join Mary Tyler Moore to star in Turner Network Television's upcoming original, Miss Lettie & Me.
Reynolds will play Moore's long-lost love in the made-for-TV original.
Miss Lettie & Me, TNT's second co-production with Johnson &
Johnson, will debut in December.
The first collaboration between TNT and Johnson & Johnson -- Door to
Door, starring William H. Macy -- grabbed a 4.8 Nielsen Media Research rating for its July 14
premiere.
