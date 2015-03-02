Revolt’s Boreland, NBCU’s Dooner, Bravo’s Hsia, SPT’s Kalle and Discovery’s Williams-Fauntroy Join B&C’s 'Women of NY'

Revolt TV’s Val Boreland, NBCUniversal’s Marlene Sanchez Dooner, Bravo and Oxygen Media’s Lisa Hsia, Sony Pictures TV’s Superna Kalle and Discovery Communications’ Lisa Williams-Fauntroy have joined the fifth annual Women of New York event April 21 as featured panelists.

The quintet will participate in the roundtable “Race, Ethnicity and TV,” where the execs will talk about the challenges and opportunities related to being a woman of color in the TV, media and entertainment industry.

Boreland, who will moderate the panel, is executive VP, head of programming and production for Revolt TV. In that role, she manages the production of Revolt’s daily live shows, executive produces news specials and oversees program scheduling strategy and research.

Dooner serves as executive VP of Hispanic enterprises and content at NBCU. Her purview includes developing initiatives and business opportunities for the company’s Hispanic properties, which includes Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Hsia is executive VP of digital for Bravo and Oxygen Media, where she manages the networks’ Web sites and related mobile, apps, gaming, social networking and multiplatform programming.

At SPT, Kalle oversees Sony’s portfolio of TV networks, serving as senior VP, networks and GM, Sony Movie Channel, Cine Sony Television and getTV. She jumped over to SPT from parent company Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2005 and was promoted to her current role in 2008.

Williams-Fauntroy, senior VP of business & legal affairs for Discovery Communications, oversees programming deals and legal matters for Discovery Channel, TLC and Discovery Fit & Health. She joined Discovery as counsel in the company’s legal affairs department.

Women of New York, part of B&C’s Keynotes & Cocktails series, is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

"Race, Ethinicty and TV" joins the previously announced panel "Take the Lead" on the Women of New York lineup.

For more information and to register, visit: bcwomenofny.com.