Revival for human drama

New York

ABC is considering reviving the sports anthology show, ABC Wide World of Sports. The show ran for 37 years on the network before being canceled in 1997, the victim of rising sports costs, viewing fragmentation and lower ratings.

An ABC official said there has been no final decision, but if the plan gets OK'd, the network wants to bring the show back in early 2001.

The network still uses the label Wide World of Sports for some of its ice skating and college sports telecasts. Jim McKay, the host of the original telecast, would have a regular feature in the new show, but not hosting duties, according to the official.