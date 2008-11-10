Revision3 Sees Growth in 2008

Online video site and production company Revision3 posted growth across the board this year, the company says. In addition to expanded content distribution deals, including agreements with Hulu, YouTube and Yahoo!, the company posted a tripling of its revenue over last year.

Despite the rough economy, Revision3 CEO Jim Louderback expects the site to grow in the coming months. That growth can be chalked up to viewer engagement and advertising effectiveness, with over 99% audience sponsor recall, and deals with advertisers trying to reach the M18-34 demo, including the Air Force, EA and Sony.

Of course, Revision3 was not immune to the tumbling economy, last month the site lay off a number of employees and cancelled three series. Louderback told B&C that the shows failed to gain the audience the company was expecting, and that the layoffs were predominantly people associated with those programs.

Revision3 was founded by Digg founders Jay Adelson, Kevin Rose and David Prager. Programs on the site include Diggnation, Tekzilla and ScamSchool.