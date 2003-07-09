Reversal: NAB to oppose 35% rollback

The National Association of Broadcasters has reversed itself and now will

oppose all legislation aimed at restoring the 35% cap on TV-household reach,

according to Capitol Hill sources.

The decision is a stark reversal for the broadcasting industry's main trade

group, which convinced leading lawmakers in both houses of Congress to sponsor

rollback bills prior to the Federal Communications Commission’s June 2 decisions

to lift the cap to 45%.

The NAB refused comment Wednesday.

"They're going to do a 180," said a staffer for the House Energy and Commerce

Committee.

The issue divided the broadcast industry. The four major networks quit the

NAB over its continued support of the 35% rule and threatened to start their

own trade organization. The NAB's move may be, in part, a

way to get the networks back in the fold.

A majority of the NAB board became concerned that the rollback legislation

had become laden with unwanted measures, such as one to reinstate the ban on

local broadcast/newspaper cross-ownership, and that the legislation would hurt

the interests of the NAB's biggest members more than it would help.

Growing increasingly nervous that objectionable additions can't be kept out

of legislation when it reaches the House and Senate floors, the NAB Tuesday

voted to oppose any form of rollback legislation -- even a version that would only

address the TV-ownership cap -- and it has begun notifying lawmakers of its change of

heart.

The move disappointed Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.), the Commerce

Committee's top Democrat and a sponsor of rollback legislation pending in the

House.

Dingell vowed to continue his fight without the NAB, one of Capitol Hill's

strongest grassroots lobbies.

"The NAB's decision to reverse itself on the issue of the national television-ownership cap is an unfortunate retreat from its proud history of support for

localism, diversity and competition in the broadcast marketplace," Dingell

said. "My efforts, and those of my colleagues, to repeal the FCC's ill-advised

decision to raise the ownership cap to 45% will not be deterred. And I remain

confident that many of the NAB's own members will continue to support us."

The NAB's stance on rollback legislation has divided the trade group. Members

such as Hearst-Argyle Television Inc., Cox Broadcasting Inc. and Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. have made reinstating the cap their

top priority.

Others, such as Tribune Broadcasting Inc., Belo Corp. and Media General Inc., have put defending the newly

won permission to form local TV/newspaper combos as their main goal.