Reversal asked on DTV-receiver rules
TV trade groups last week asked the FCC to reverse its decision against setting DTV-receiver standards. Unless customers reliably receive over-the-air reception, the transition to digital will be hopelessly stalled, wrote the National Association of Broadcasters and others. They also asked for delay in deadlines for some of broadcasters' obligations, such as requiring them to pick their permanent digital channels by 2003.
