Revenue Slips at Journal

Journal Communications revenue for the third quarter was $136.3 million, down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The net loss was $17.1 million.

Journal’s loss from continuing operations included a $23.5 million after-tax non-cash impairment charge for four television and 13 radio broadcast licenses and a $2.4 million after-tax charge for the company’s workforce reductions. Excluding these charges, earnings from continuing operations were $8.8 million compared to $11.8 million, a decrease of 25.4%.

"A continuing tough economy resulting in a difficult advertising environment, moderated somewhat by political and Olympic spending, impacted our revenues once again in the third quarter," said Chairman/CEO Steven J. Smith. "Television revenue grew 3% in the quarter while radio revenue was off by 3%. Publishing revenue was down 8.8%. Total company interactive revenue was up almost 16% in the quarter, continuing its growth trajectory.

Smith said Journal would continue to reduce costs. Headcount on the broadcasting side is down 10%.

Broadcasting revenue was essentially flat for the quarter at $54 million. Total political revenue for television was $3.4 million, and Journal announced a broadcasting operating loss of $29.1 million, including a $38.8 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge for the four TV and 13 radio licenses.

Station revenue was up 3.4% for the quarter, compared to the same quarter a year ago, to $32.3 million.

Journal Communications anticipates that television revenues will be down in the “mid single digit” range in Q4, compared to the prior year period.