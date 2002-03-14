Revenue drops at top 25 radio groups

Revenue dropped 7 percent at the top 25 radio groups during 2001, according

to estimates released by BIA Financial Network Inc. Wednesday.

The 25 groups, ranked by 2001 annual revenue, control one-quarter of the

country's stations and account for 80 percent of the sector's ad revenue, BIA

said.

Clear Channel Communications Inc. by far remains the largest radio group,

with 1,231 stations and 27 percent of industry revenue.

Acquisitions helped Entercom Communications Corp. to garner $408 million in

revenue, enough to squeeze ABC from fourth place.

The most impressive gainer during the past year has been Salem Communications

Corp., which climbed from 23rd place to the 13th spot. The religious and

conservative programmer now holds 83 stations, up from 65.