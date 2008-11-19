Revenue Down 2.4% at Univision

Univision announced third quarter revenue of $511.3 million, down 2.4% from the same quarter of 2007. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization decreased 2.7% for the quarter to $213.7 million.



Univision’s television revenue was $397.2 million in the third quarter, a drop from $406.5 million in the same quarter last year. Internet revenue was flat at $11.5 million and radio was down to $102.6 million, from $105.9 million in the same quarter last year.



“Despite continuing pressure on the advertising market as a result of the current economic conditions, Univision’s net revenue excluding incremental revenue from major soccer and political increased 0.3% in the third quarter, whereas the television industry decreased 9.4% and the radio industry decreased by 8.6%,” said CEO Joe Uva. “The Univision Network is currently boasting its best season start ever with Univision seeing year-to-year audience growth among all major demographics for the first several weeks of the new season. All of the other major networks…have seen their own audiences dwindle. Going forward, Univision’s unique ability to consistently out deliver our peers and connect with our audience will position us for continued growth.”



Univision held its ranking as the #3 broadcast network in the country among adults 18-34 in the third quarter, the Spanish-language broadcaster said in its report, and outdelivered ABC, CBS and the CW during primetime, as measured by Nielsen’s NTI.



“Among Adults 18-49, Univision was once again the #5 network in the country in primetime,” the company added. “The Univision Network beat one or more of the English-language broadcast networks, ABC, CBS, NBC, or FOX, on 9 out of every 10 nights of the quarter among Adults 18-34.”



Besides its network, Univision owns 64 television stations and owns or operates 70 radio stations.