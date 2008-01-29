Reveille Signs First-Look Deal with Caracol

Reveille, the production company founded by current NBC Universal co-president of entertainment Ben Silverman, signed a first-look development deal with Caracol, one of Colombia’s largest broadcasters.

Caracol is well-known for producing telenovelas, a format that is gaining traction in the United States.

Under the terms of the deal, Reveille will a have first look at all scripted and unscripted series developed by Caracol, including the telenovelas.

Reveille also acquired the format for New Rich/New Poor from the company, a show about two babies switched at birth who discover the truth years later. Reveille sold the show to Fox.

“By expanding our partnership with Caracol, we will be able to further develop our great working relationship with one of the premier programming companies in the world,” said John Pollak, vice president of international distribution and creative affairs at Reveille. “We are looking forward to establishing a more open and creative channel with Caracol while continuing to bring their inventive and original shows to the U.S. market.”

Caracol produces a number of shows that have garnered success beyond the Colombian border, including Pedro el Escamoso, La Guerra de las Rosas and La Ex, which is broadcast in more than 20 countries.