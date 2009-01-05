Reveille Pacts With General Mills For Cause Marketing Deal

Reveille, the production company behind NBC’s weight loss reality show The Biggest Loser, has signed a major cause marketing deal with packaged goods giant General Mills.

The two companies are launching a simple initiative called “Pound for Pound,” which encourages the public to sign up and pledge to lose weight. For every pound of weight lost, General Mills will donate a pound of food or 10 cents to Feeding America, a national food bank charity.

General Mills will carry branding for the NBC/Reveille show along with the “Pound for Pound” challenge on products including; Yoplait, Cheerios and Fiber One, among other packages.

The Biggest Loser: Couples, premieres Tuesday on NBC at 8.00 pm. It is the seventh season and debuted in 2004. The TV show has spawned a huge number of spin-off licensed products including a meal plan, yoga equipment, books, DVDs and CDs.