Reveille launches reality NBA show

So, who is really good enough to play pro basketball?

That's what Reveille, National Basketball Association production arm

NBA Entertainment and Original TV will be looking for with a co-produced reality

show, Who Wants to Be an NBA/WNBA Star?.

The reality/talent-search show, which should be ready for mid-2003, will

follow NBA and Women's NBA hopefuls as they prepare for a chance to try out for an NBA

or WNBA team.

Obvious outlets for the reality show could be the NBA's TV partners -- Turner Network Television,

ESPN/ABC and NBA TV.

ESPN and ABC are said to be interested in the show.

Reveille is a partnership between producer Ben Silverman and Universal

Television Group.