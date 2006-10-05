Reuters Beefs Up Media Group

Reuters is beefing up the sales force for its direct-to-consumer news and video service, including its first dedicated Midwest sales rep for the media group.

Marc Walker, who has been with Knight Ridder Digital's Real cities, joins the group as account director for the Midwest region, working out of Chicago.

Allison Rayfield, from Advertising.com, joins as an account executive for the Northeast, based in New York.

Coming aboard as head of research for the media group--the title is actually VP, global head of marketing insights--is Sumita Singh from Web MD and About.com.

Reuters has been growing the media group for the last three years. The ad-supported free content is available as an interactive TV offering, as mobile content, and via Reuters.com.

It is separate from the business-to-business service it supplies to clients like the broadcast networks and financial institutions.