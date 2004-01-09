Reunited and It Feels So Good

VH1 is trying to reunite classic 1980s bands like Berlin and A Flock of Seagulls with its new series, Bands Reunited.

The 10-episode series will premiere over 10 nights starting Jan. 19.

Keeping with the channel’s broadened focus on pop culture and celebrity is a new half-hour news show Best Week Ever. The show, which debuts Jan. 23, will look back and entertainment and celeb news from the previous week with a comic approach.