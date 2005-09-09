Reunion To Gather Viewers Online

Fox will stream the pilot episode of new fall series Reunion on AOL.com starting Monday, Sept. 12.

Users can view the pilot in its entirety through Sept. 14 at a special AOL site (aol.com/reunion). In addition, the site will also sell downloads of songs heard in the series, as well as hits from the 20-year period chronicled during the show’s first season.

Patricia Karpas, VP and GM, AOL Television said the Reunion partnership "will include future episodes with unique video and music elements that will extend and enhance the Reunion viewing experience."

Reunion is about a group of six high-school friends, one of whom dies under mysterious circumstances. Each installment of the 20-episode debut season chronicles another year in the friends' relationship, starting with graduation in 1986 and ending with a 20th high-school reunion set in the present day.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, Reunion premiered on Fox's broadcast network Thursday night at 9 p.m. It scored a 3.0 rating/8 share among 18-to-49-year-old viewers, according to Nielsen fast national data.