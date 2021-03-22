‘Return to Amish’ Back on TLC March 22
Show is about ex-Amish as they try to establish their lives in the outside world
A new season of Return to Amish premieres on TLC March 22. The show, which debuted in 2014, tells the stories of ex-Amish as they try to establish lives outside of the insular world that they grew up in.
Jeremiah and his wife Carmella are back, with Jeremiah on the hunt for his biological family. But false leads and tragedy threaten to derail his search. Sabrina returns as well, juggling a fourth pregnancy and her relationship with the father, Jethro, and celebrating a year of sobriety.
Viewers will be introduced to Rosanna and Maureen as they leave their Amish communities for the first time, traveling to join Jeremiah, Carmella and Sabrina to experience many “firsts” in the non-Amish world. Rosanna’s sheltered life hasn’t prepared her to deal with the stress of the outside world. A budding relationship for Maureen has the potential to help her acclimate.
Return to Amish is produced for TLC by Hot Snakes Media.
