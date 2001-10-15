Return of Rosie not set
By Susanne Ault
There's still no word on when The Rosie O'Donnell Show will resume
production.
Last Friday, producers said they'd be shutting down throughout this week in
response to the anthrax scare at NBC's New York headquarters, where Rosie
is taped. At least one person -- an assistant to Tom Brokaw -- has tested
positive.
While a lot of strips are in production now in preparation for November
sweeps, it's unclear if Rosie's shutdown will affect O'Donnell's plans
next month.
Apparently, Rosie producers will reassess the situation later in the
week to decide when they'll come back to the set.
