Return of Rosie not set

There's still no word on when The Rosie O'Donnell Show will resume

production.

Last Friday, producers said they'd be shutting down throughout this week in

response to the anthrax scare at NBC's New York headquarters, where Rosie

is taped. At least one person -- an assistant to Tom Brokaw -- has tested

positive.

While a lot of strips are in production now in preparation for November

sweeps, it's unclear if Rosie's shutdown will affect O'Donnell's plans

next month.

Apparently, Rosie producers will reassess the situation later in the

week to decide when they'll come back to the set.