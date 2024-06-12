Return of the ‘Triple Play’? Consumers’ Most Wanted Bundle Includes Netflix, Broadband and Mobile
Consumer desires harken back to old-world cable economics, a Hub Entertainment Research finds
In a recent Hub Entertainment Research survey, 59% of U.S. consumers said they'd “pay for a service to manage, use and pay for all my subscriptions in one place.”
But don't mistake this collective "bundling" impulse as merely a desire to return to pay TV-style content packaging. It's more of a broader impulse to restore old cable-world “triple-play” economics.
Back in the day, your cable company would bundle video, high-speed internet and landline phone services. And when Hub recently asked several thousand U.S. consumers what they'd most like to see in a bundle, here were the top five selections:
And when the question was distilled to just men 18-24, here's how the responses broke down:
The stickiness of Netflix is notable to operators like Comcast, which is currently bundling the streaming giant alongside Apple TV Plus and its own Peacock service in a package it calls StreamSaver.
Might Comcast, which already bundles fast-growing Xfinity Mobile wireless service with home broadband, be better served by adding Netflix to that package? Or perhaps a third-party music service, too?
Hub also found that Amazon’s service portfolio became more “essential” to consumers when video, music and gaming were combined in a triple play.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!