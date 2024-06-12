Return of the ‘Triple Play’? Consumers’ Most Wanted Bundle Includes Netflix, Broadband and Mobile

In a recent Hub Entertainment Research survey, 59% of U.S. consumers said they'd “pay for a service to manage, use and pay for all my subscriptions in one place.”

But don't mistake this collective "bundling" impulse as merely a desire to return to pay TV-style content packaging. It's more of a broader impulse to restore old cable-world “triple-play” economics.

Back in the day, your cable company would bundle video, high-speed internet and landline phone services. And when Hub recently asked several thousand U.S. consumers what they'd most like to see in a bundle, here were the top five selections:

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

And when the question was distilled to just men 18-24, here's how the responses broke down:

(Image credit: Hub Entertainment Research)

The stickiness of Netflix is notable to operators like Comcast, which is currently bundling the streaming giant alongside Apple TV Plus and its own Peacock service in a package it calls StreamSaver.

Might Comcast, which already bundles fast-growing Xfinity Mobile wireless service with home broadband, be better served by adding Netflix to that package? Or perhaps a third-party music service, too?

Hub also found that Amazon’s service portfolio became more “essential” to consumers when video, music and gaming were combined in a triple play.

