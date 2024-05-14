Best Bundle Ever? Brian Roberts (and Apple) Make a Shrewd Move By Hooking Up With the Video Business' Most Churn-Resistant Streaming Service
Netflix has maintained an industry-low churn rate of 2%, while the rest of the video business is at 5.5%
Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts on Tuesday said his conglomerate will soon bundle its own streaming service, Peacock, along with Apple TV Plus and Netflix for Comcast Cable video and broadband customers at a "vastly reduced price."
Speaking at a conference conducted by equity research firm MoffettNathanson, Roberts didn't reveal what that price will be, or much in the way of any other details, although he did say the bundle will be called "Stream Saver." (Here's a Seeking Alpha transcript of Roberts' appearance.)
The announcement was immediately noted as a follow-up to last week's declaration by Disney and Warner Bros Discovery that Disney Plus, Hulu and Max will soon be available in a discounted bundle, as well.
Of course, Screen Saver's quality and popularity will rests in the key details. But here's why we think Comcast's announcement surpasses Disney's -- it's in the churn.
Netflix, which now has more than 80 million customers in the U.S. and Canada, has maintained an annual churn rate of less than 2% over the last five years, while the weighted industry average is at 5.5%, according to figures published in February by research company Antenna.
Antenna also measured how many subscribers stick with SVOD services over four years. With Netflix factored in, 29% of premium streaming service subscriptions are in their fourth year, on average, the research company said in its February State of Subscriptions report. Not factoring in Netflix, that number drops to 16%.
That resistance to customer quitting will undoubtedly help the $9.99-a-month Apple TV Plus, which has never published a subscriber count and has maintained one of the subscription video streaming business' highest churn rates, according to outside observers like Antenna.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
The same holds true for Peacock, which ended the first quarter with 31 million customers while also maintaining an above-average churn rate.
Certainly, with Comcast losing 481,000 linear pay TV customers in the first quarter, hooking the monthly Xfinity TV bill to an SVOD service many American TV homes deem essential might ply some added resistance to cord-cutting, as well.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!