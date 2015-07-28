A Return to Nexstar, and Texas, for KWKT-KYLE GM Pruitt

Chris Pruitt has been named VP and general manager at KWKT-KYLE in Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas. He starts immediately at the Nexstar Broadcasting stations and reports to Julie Pruett, senior VP of Nexstar.

Pruitt had been VP and general manager of KMVT-KSVT Twin Falls (Idaho) for five years. Prior to that, he was VP/general manager at Nexstar’s KBTV Beaumont. From 2002 to 2008 Pruitt was general sales manager and then general manager at Nexstar’s KMID Midland (Texas).

“We are excited for Chris’ return to Nexstar as he has a deep understanding of our business operations as well as a proven record of improving customer retention and viewer interaction with the company’s broadcast and digital platforms and exceeding economic goals,” said Julie Pruett. “A well-respected leader, he brings a results-oriented approach to the business of broadcasting.”

Pruitt’s previous posts include local sales manager at KJTL-KJBO-TV Wichita Falls, his hometown.

"Nexstar’s long-term success reflects its core commitment to the viewers and advertisers across each of the individual markets it serves,” he said. “I am thrilled to rejoin the Nexstar family and return to Texas where I was born and raised.”