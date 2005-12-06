Return of the Geek

The WB on Tuesday became the latest network to shake up its Thursday lineup, saying it will bring back reality show Beauty and the Geek Jan. 12. The show will air Thursdays at 9 pm for eight episodes. It will replace Everwood, which goes on hiatus.

The network will also air a second run of each episode Fridays at 8 p.m., replacing a comedy block that includes What I Like About You, which the network says will also return later in the season.

Geek was a solid performer for The WB on Wednesday nights over the summer, winning its 8 p.m. time slot in multiple demos, including adults 18-34 (2.2 rating/8 share) and viewers 12-34 (2.0/8).

The show, from producing team Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg, pairs up eight brainy guys with eight good-looking women in a “social experiment.” The format will remain similar to that of the first season, awarding the winning “couple” $250,000.