Retro Television Network Hits Fresno

Retro Television Network is partnering with Trans-America Broadcasting to launch its oldies network on a digital stream of KAIL Fresno, Calif., in April. KAIL is a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

"We are thrilled to partner with RTN and the great programming they bring to the table," KAIL program director Robert M. Jenkins said. "Without quality programming, broadcasting on our .2 would be a waste of our time and resources. The network’s lineup features programs that we have successfully aired on our primary channel.”

RTN airs what it calls “Prime Time All the Time,” with vintage hits like The Rockford Files and Magnum P.I. It’s owned by Equity Media Holdings.