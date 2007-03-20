Retro Television Buys CBS Programs

Equity Broadcasting Corporation, which plans to launch the digital channel Retro Television Network (RTN) in July, agreed to a content deal with CBS Television Distribution.

Under the terms of the deal, CBS TV will be RTN’s primary programming provider for the next five years, supplying at least 55 hours of shows a week to RTN affiliates.

RTN, whose slogan is “Prime Time All the Time,” will provide affiliates with customized feeds containing older programs, along with news, weather and sports.

“The CBS library is unrivaled in the industry and I could not think of a better programming partner for RTN,” stated RTN Executive VP Mark Dvornik.

Some of the CBS Television programs mentioned are Hawaii 5-0 and Mission Impossible.

