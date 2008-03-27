Retirement Living TV, Verizon Communications Ink Carriage Pact

Retirement Living TV signed a carriage deal with Verizon Communications.

The telco will carry the 55-plus-targeted network on its FiOS TV video service nationwide on channel 216 starting this week.

Verizon is competing with cable companies for video customers, and RLTV will help with that effort as part of the deal. According to RLTV, it will help with a subscriber-acquisition campaign in key markets associated with the launch of the channel.

As part of that campaign, RLTV and Verizon will help to educate consumers about the digital transition.

RLTV launched in 2006 and carries a mix of classic shows, lifestyle programming and specials.