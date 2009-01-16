Retirement Living TV Strikes Carriage Deal with Comcast

Posted at 3:22 PM ET, Jan. 16, 2009

Retirement Living TV has struck a carriage deal with the nation's largest cable operator, Comcast.

Comcast will carry the channel, targeted to adults 50 and-up, on its digital tier.

"Comcast is proud to support Americans 50+ with the kind of targeted programs that only RLTV offers," said Comcast executive VP Matt Bond.

The network carries programming on health, finance, leisure, news and other subjects targeted to the AARP crowd, including two shows produced by AARP. In November, it announced it was partnering with NBC on its Daily Cafe program, which is being produced out of NBC's facilities in Washington.