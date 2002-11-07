Restructuring sinks Cablevision's 3Q

Cablevision Systems Corp. said Thursday that its third-quarter loss widened a

bit from a year earlier, amid large restructuring charges, AP reports.

The MSO posted a net loss of $79.5 million, or 26 cents per share, compared

with a loss of $77.1 million (27 cents) in the year-earlier period.

The company said it lost 22,000 basic-cable subscribers during the third

quarter, but it added customers to its digital-cable and high-speed

Internet-access services, which helped revenue to increase 4.3 percent to $951.1

million.

Cablevision expects to end the year with 750,000 high-speed-data subscribers,

up from the previous range of 700,000 to 725,000.

The company also raised its full-year digital-video-subscriber target to

between 150,000 and 175,000. The range had been from 125,000 to

150,000.