Restaurant Star Cooks Up Days Cameo

Will NBC’s cross-promoting ever end? Rocco DiSpirito, star of NBC’s unscripted drama The Restaurant, will make a cameo appearance April 28 on NBC’s popular soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

In the show, DiSpirito plays himself helping lovelorn Rex surprise his girlfriend Mimi with a dinner by candlelight. The Restaurant’s second season begins on Monday, April 19, at 10 p.m. with six new episodes.