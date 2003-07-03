Restaurant serves up products galore

NBC’s The Restaurant -- one of the highest-profile reality launches in a

summer filled with reality -- will have three top advertisers as sponsors/product

placers: American Express Co., Coors Brewing Co. and Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc.

The show is executive produced by MAGNA Global Entertainment, a division of

mega-media buyer MAGNA Global, along with Ben Silverman’s Reveille and Mark

Burnett Productions.

Show star chef Rocco DiSpirito uses a network created by American Express’

small-business-network division to help manage the restaurant he created for the

hour show.

The restaurant will serve Coors products, and Coors will also do joint

promotions with the show.

Finally, DiSpirito drives around Manhattan and the Hamptons in Mitsubishi

SUVs, and Mitsubishi Endeavors and Monteros were also used to ferry celebrities

to the restaurant in midtown Manhattan.

The Restaurant premieres July 20.