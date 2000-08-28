RespondTV airs ATVef

Interactive TV firm RespondTV and KCRA-TV Sacramento have completed the first broadcast of enhanced content using the ATVEF Transport B content-transmission standard. KCRA-TV aired an interactive spot using Transport B during a "Noontime Recipe" segment within its 12 noon newscast. RespondTV and the station have already been working on interactive enhancement using ATVEF Transport A, which supports customized interactive messages but requires a live network connection to a set-top box.

Transport B information is included in the video signal itself and can be stored on a set-top box but doesn't allow for customization to an existing household. It is more suitable for "mass-consumption" enhanced content that could be distributed to all ATVEF-compliant receivers via terrestrial or satellite broadcasts.