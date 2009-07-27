Resources for the Recently Displaced

If you recently lost your job due to the recession and you want

to stay in the industry, you're not alone. The cable and broadcast industry is

a great place to work, and fortunately there are wealth of resources to help

you target your job search.

Leverage Your Membership Privileges



Chances are you already belong to at least one professional association such as

CTHRA, NAMIC, WICT, CTAM or SCTE. These groups offer resources that are unique to cable

and telecommunications, such as networking events, online membership databases

that will help you keep in touch with industry colleagues, job boards and

educational opportunities. Yes, while you're in transition, your dues and fees

for educational and networking events may now be on your own dime, but it is

well worth the investment to stay connected and visible during your transition

period.

Associations also provide a great way to optimize your free

time-simply give one a call and volunteer your time and talents. Associations

with limited staffs and numerous projects will welcome your offer to

contribute. And while you're helping a worthwhile nonprofit, you'll make

valuable contacts that may aide in your job search, expand or sharpen your

skills set and add a new item of interest to your resume.

Get Social



Did you know that industry recruiters and hiring managers search social

networking sites to identify and screen potential candidates? Professional

social networking sites such as LinkedIn and Plaxo are free resources that are easy to incorporate into

your career search strategy. Simply create or update your profile by using key

words that will help others identify you as a qualified job seeker. And ensure

your content is 100% professional-you don't want your profile to have personal

information that discourages an employer from contacting you. Instead, consider

spicing up your online presence with recommendations from colleagues. Next,

invite colleagues into your social network and actively engage them on a

regular basis by regularly updating your profile, writing posts and sending out

messages regarding your career search, professional development and volunteer

activities.

Party with a Purpose



While a layoff may not be something to celebrate, it will gain you entrance

into a party worth attending. According to, Lisa Kaye, Founder and CEO of www.greenlightjobs.com an online networking community

focusing on career resources within the media and entertainment industry,

"More and more job seekers and employers are finding creative ways to

connect given these challenging times. Any event that provides an opportunity

to expand someone's professional network is worth exploring."

The Pink Slip Party is a grass-roots initiative that gained

popularity during the dot com crash. The recession has spurred a resurgence of

these parties, where job seekers often wear something that designates them as

such, and those hiring are also easily identified. A quick online search

yielded pink slip parties all over the country, so hop on the Web and find one

near you.

Targeted Technology



Our industry has several niche job boards focused on specific job functions or

professional communities. Most offer employers an opportunity to post jobs

which you can search by keyword or geographic location. In addition, they often

allow job seekers to post their resumes for free or a nominal fee, and some

offer sophisticated technology to match your qualifications with available

jobs, create a video ad to market your skills, and upload an online portfolio

of your work.

Read All About It



During your job search, it's important to stay on top of industry news so

you're not perceived as out of touch during an interview. Industry publications

are a great resource and many, including Multichannel

News and Broadcasting &

Cable, have extensive Web sites to make it quick and convenient to stay up

to date. When you're reading, keep your eyes open for companies that are

expanding, people on the move who left a void that needs filled, and newly

appointed hiring managers who are seeking fresh talent.

Utilize Outplacement Services



Industry employers are working harder than ever to help displaced employees,

and many offer and pay for outplacement services. If it was part of your

severance package, take full advantage of it! Outplacement firms can assist

with crafting a winning resume, honing up interviewing skills, focusing your

job search, and identifying ways to maximize and expand your social network.

While it can be challenging to be "in between"

jobs, it's also a great time to reassess your personal and professional goals.

Utilize this opportunity to research your ideal companies or career roles and

develop a game plan for utilizing the above resources to help you get where you

want to be. The best advice CTHRA can offer to any job seeker is to leverage as

many relevant resources as possible. The more you're actively engaged in your

search and connected with industry professionals, the easier it is for an

employer to find you (or you to find your next employer). To all those

currently in transition, CTHRA wishes you the best of luck in your efforts.

Pamela Williams is executive director of Executive Director of the Cable and Telecommunications Human Resources Association.