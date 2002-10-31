Resort to return in January
ABC Family is bringing back last summer's reality miniseries, The Last Resort, for a full run in January.
The Last Resort features nine couples in Hawaii trying to make up or
break up.
ABC Family has ordered 15 episodes and will air the reality show on Monday
nights come mid-January with another original reality show, My Life As a
Sitcom.
