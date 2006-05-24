Research Director Lands at Eagle TV
Maria Sacino, formerly a research director at rep firm HRP in New York, has joined Eagle Television Sales there as research manager for the Hercules and Atlas sales teams.
Eagle is a division of Katz TV Group, which sells national ad time for more than 350 stations.
