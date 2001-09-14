Rescue story proves untrue

Local and national TV outlets erroneously reported a rescue from the World Trade Center rubble that infused Thursday's disaster coverage with a rare note of hope.

But reports early in the day that five firefighters buried inside an SUV had been pulled from the rubble proved untrue. By day's end, the networks revealed that two firemen had been rescued after falling into a hole in the debris while helping on the scene.

Byron Pitts, a CBS News correspondent, was on the scene when the two firefighters were rescued and provided the first account of the rescue, according to a CBS News spokeswoman. CBS News then reported the "unsubstantiated" report that five additional firefighters had been found. CBS left it that way, until it reported the story wasn't true later. - Richard Tedesco