Republicans To Meet with Martin in Advance of Oversight Hearing

Republican legislators on the House Telecommunications Subcommittee are planning to meet with FCC Chairman Kevin Martin in advance of their February 15th FCC oversight hearing with all five commissioners.



According to a Feb. 6 memo from ranking member Fred Upton to Rebublican subcommittee members, the "member-only" meeting will be at 3 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building to talk about the hearing two days later.



"The FCC chairman regularly meets with members of both Houses of Congress," said spokeswoman Tamara Lipper.



An FCC official said that the chairman had reached out to both sides of the aisle in advance of the meeting.



"Chairman Dingell is also planning a Members' meeting with Chairman Martin," said Jodi Seth, communications director of the House Energy & Commerce Committee. "It's called an oversight hearing, and it's open to the public."

